Russian Сlasses: Phrases to express your point of view

Let’s learn some phrases that aid us in expressing our points of view. The dialogue in the pictures shows one very popular option: ‘Я думаю…’ (I think…).
Play the video
Play the video
Here are some more:
In order to emphasize that it's your personal opinion, use the word ‘лично’ - 'personally':
Phrases for proficient students:
Informal one:
Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel, using the tag #russianclasses!
