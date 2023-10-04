Russian Classes: How to be polite

Привет!
Today we focus on joke-telling and learn how to ask somebody for a favor.
Play the video
Play the video
Play the video
The direct way to ask is to use the imperative form.
The more polite way is to use the question “Could you..?”, like in the situation in the pictures.
The most polite way is to use a negative question. Although that's mostly a Russian thing: in English, you substitute for it by adding the word "kindly".
Note! When addressing someone whom you're not close to, or a stranger - use the pronoun "Вы" and the plural form of the verb in all the phrases. For example: “Не могли бы вы..?”
Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel, using the tag #russianclasses!
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox