Russian Classes: How to be polite

Today we focus on joke-telling and learn how to ask somebody for a favor.

The direct way to ask is to use the imperative form.

Купи мне, пожалуйста, барабаны!

Please, buy me drums!

The more polite way is to use the question “Could you..?”, like in the situation in the pictures.

Можешь купить мне барабаны?

Could you buy me drums?

The most polite way is to use a negative question. Although that's mostly a Russian thing: in English, you substitute for it by adding the word "kindly".

Не мог бы ты, пожалуйста, купить мне барабаны?

Literally: Couldn’t you, please, buy me drums? In reality: Would you, kindly, buy me drums?

Note! When addressing someone whom you're not close to, or a stranger - use the pronoun "Вы" and the plural form of the verb in all the phrases. For example: “Не могли бы вы..?”

