Russian classes: Words that you 'already know'

Привет!
Are you familiar with the concept of Anglicisms? It's how we refer to words that were borrowed from the English language, and adapted by another. And it's also why you definitely already know some Russian words, even if you’ve never studied the language!
Today we learn the verbs essential for internet communication - "запостить", "лайкнуть", "погуглить" and "ретвитнуть", all of them were assimilated into Russian using suffixes, and each ends with "ть" - an infinitive indicator in Russian.
Play the video
Play the video
Play the video
Play the video
Here are some examples for using these verbs correctly:
Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel, using the tag #russianclasses!
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox