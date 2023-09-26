Russian classes: Words that you 'already know'

Learn new Russian words to help you communicate on social media!

Привет!

Are you familiar with the concept of Anglicisms? It's how we refer to words that were borrowed from the English language, and adapted by another. And it's also why you definitely already know some Russian words, even if you’ve never studied the language!

Today we learn the verbs essential for internet communication - "запостить", "лайкнуть", "погуглить" and "ретвитнуть", all of them were assimilated into Russian using suffixes, and each ends with "ть" - an infinitive indicator in Russian.

Here are some examples for using these verbs correctly:

Я запостил свое фото в фейсбук, но его никто не лайкнул.

I’ve posted a new photo to Facebook, but no one liked it.

- Ты знаешь, как приготовить холодец?

- Не знаю. Давай погуглим!

- I have no idea. Let’s google it!

Я написал в твиттере шутку, и меня рeтвитнул Илон Маск!

I wrote a joke on Twitter and Elon Musk retweeted me!

