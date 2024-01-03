Russian Classes: Be Polite!

Привет!
Being polite is important - especially when you’re in a foreign country. Today, we will learn three ways to ask for a favor politely.
The first obvious way is to add ‘пожалуйста’ ('please') to the imperative verb. You can put it at the beginning, at the end or even in the middle of the sentence!
To make your request sound more polite, you can use a question.
There are also other super polite expressions that are not usually used in everyday conversations.
Now you know how to be polite in Russian!
