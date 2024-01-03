Russian Classes: Be Polite!

Learn phrases that help you ask for a favor!

Being polite is important - especially when you’re in a foreign country. Today, we will learn three ways to ask for a favor politely.

The first obvious way is to add ‘пожалуйста’ ('please') to the imperative verb. You can put it at the beginning, at the end or even in the middle of the sentence!

Пожалуйста, принеси мне воды.

Принеси мне воды, пожалуйста.

Принести, пожалуйста, мне воды.

Please, bring me some water!

To make your request sound more polite, you can use a question.

Можете мне помочь?

Would you help me?

Не могли бы вы сыграть для нас на рояле?

Would you play the piano for us? (The literal form in Russian is: "Couldn't you play...?")

There are also other super polite expressions that are not usually used in everyday conversations.

Будьте добры, подскажите время!

Would you be so kind as to tell me the time?

Будьте любезны, передайте соль!

Kindly, pass the salt!

Вас не затруднит приехать завтра пораньше?

Would it not be difficult for you to come earlier tomorrow?

Now you know how to be polite in Russian!

