Russian Classes: Confusing homonyms!

Привет!

We previously learned about correctly applying emphases, but what about alternate meanings? I’ve gathered a few homonyms in the pictures.

Let’s look at some of them in context!

Смотри, какая у девушки длинная коса!

Look how long the girl's braid is!

Будешь сушку?

Would you like a bagel?

Главное - жить в мире и согласии с самим собой.

The main thing is to live in peace and harmony with yourself.

Дай мне, пожалуйста, чистый лист бумаги.

Give me a blank sheet of paper, please.

Ключ от квартиры будет лежать под ковриком.

The key to the apartment will be under the rug.

