Russian Classes: Confusing homonyms!

Education
Tatiana Fedyunina
Don't mix up these words!

Pavel Kuzmichev, pngwing.com, Getty Images

Привет!

We previously learned about correctly applying emphases, but what about alternate meanings? I’ve gathered a few homonyms in the pictures.

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Let’s look at some of them in context!

  • Смотри, какая у девушки длинная коса!
  • Look how long the girl's braid is!
  • Будешь сушку?
  • Would you like a bagel?
  • Главное - жить в мире и согласии с самим собой.
  • The main thing is to live in peace and harmony with yourself.
  • Дай мне, пожалуйста, чистый лист бумаги.
  • Give me a blank sheet of paper, please.
  • Ключ от квартиры будет лежать под ковриком.
  • The key to the apartment will be under the rug.

Russian language Learning Russian
