Russian Classes: How to respond to 'How is it going?'

Stop saying ‘хорошо’ or ‘отлично’, and use these alternatives!

Привет!

A number of you asked me about good ways to respond to ‘Как дела?’.

Short answer? Of course, you can say ‘хорошо’ or ‘отлично’, but let’s expand your vocabulary with additional phrases in the pictures.

You can also use words like:

Прекрасно!

Brilliant/Wonderful!

Нормально.

Alright/Fine/OK

Ужасно!

Awful/Terrible!

