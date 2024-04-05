Don't miss out!
Russian Classes: How to respond to 'How is it going?'

Education
Tatiana Fedyunina
Stop saying ‘хорошо’ or ‘отлично’, and use these alternatives!

Pavel Kuzmichev, Mosfilm; Lenfilm; dit26978/Getty Images

Привет!

A number of you asked me about good ways to respond to ‘Как дела?’.
Short answer? Of course, you can say ‘хорошо’ or ‘отлично’, but let’s expand your vocabulary with additional phrases in the pictures.

You can also use words like:

  • Прекрасно!
  • Brilliant/Wonderful!
  • Нормально.
  • Alright/Fine/OK
  • Ужасно! 
  • Awful/Terrible!

Russian language Learning Russian
