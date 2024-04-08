Russian Classes: Compliments related to space

rbkomar, SEAN GLADWELL, Artur Debat, Shawn PNW/500px, saravutvanset, dzika_mrowka/Getty Images rbkomar, SEAN GLADWELL, Artur Debat, Shawn PNW/500px, saravutvanset, dzika_mrowka/Getty Images

Привет!

As April 12 is Cosmonautics day in Russia, let’s dedicate the whole week to space! Today we learn how to make a compliment with words related to space.

In fact, we even call our beloved ones ‘солнце’ (sun), 'солнышко' (little sun) or ‘звездочка’ (little star).

In case someone is super fast you can call him or her ‘ракета’ (rocket).

Stay tuned for more cosmonautics articles!

Dear readers,

