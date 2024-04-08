Russian Classes: Compliments related to space

Привет!
As April 12 is Cosmonautics day in Russia, let’s dedicate the whole week to space! Today we learn how to make a compliment with words related to space.
In fact, we even call our beloved ones ‘солнце’ (sun), 'солнышко' (little sun) or ‘звездочка’ (little star).
In case someone is super fast you can call him or her ‘ракета’ (rocket).
