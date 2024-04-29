Russian Classes: What's you Russian name?

Pavel Kuzmichev, Maksim Konstantinov, Komsomolskaya Pravda/Global Look Press; Petrukhin, Svetlana Shevchenko/Sputnik; Georgi Yungvald-Khilkevich/Gosteleradio, 1978; Legion Media Pavel Kuzmichev, Maksim Konstantinov, Komsomolskaya Pravda/Global Look Press; Petrukhin, Svetlana Shevchenko/Sputnik; Georgi Yungvald-Khilkevich/Gosteleradio, 1978; Legion Media

Привет!

An unusual topic for today. Have you ever noticed how some Western names are quite similar to Russian ones? This is because of their common origin. You'll find some notable examples in the photos, but the list is by no means exhaustive!

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel using the tag #russianclasses!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications for our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.