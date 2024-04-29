Russian Classes: What's you Russian name?

Привет!
An unusual topic for today. Have you ever noticed how some Western names are quite similar to Russian ones? This is because of their common origin. You'll find some notable examples in the photos, but the list is by no means exhaustive!
Play the video
Play the video
Play the video
Play the video
Play the video
Play the video
Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel using the tag #russianclasses!
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox