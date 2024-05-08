Russian Classes: How to refer to relatives

Get familiar with the Romanov family and learn Russian!

Привет!

Let's explore family names with the help of Nicholas II and the Romanov royal family!

В семье Николая Второго было пятеро детей.

There were five children in the family of Nicholas II.

Старшую дочь звали Ольга.

The eldest daughter was Olga.

Самый младший из детей - Алексей - был наследником престола.

The youngest of the children, Alexei, was the heir to the throne.

