Russian Classes: Confess your love with the help of Russian writers!

I read through numerous love letters from Russian writers to their flames, and picked up a bunch of words you can use to confess your affection for someone.

Chekhov, Pushkin, Dostoevsky and Mayakovsky were sentimental and romantic in their private life. And most of these words are still used today. There are, of course, some exceptions - such as ‘женка’ (or ‘жёнка’) from Pushkin’s letter: it's a diminutive form of the word ‘жена’ (wife) that was used back in the day.

