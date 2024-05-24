How did the ‘Last Bell’ tradition in Russian schools come about?

It turns out the event was invented in two schools at the same time!

The first ‘Last Bell’ rang on May 25, 1948, in Krasnodar and Moscow. Krasnodar school No. 12 was headed by honored teacher of the RSFSR Fedor Bryukhovetsky, a follower of legendary Soviet teacher Anton Makarenko.

In difficult post-war times, he wanted to unite schoolchildren and decided to introduce a number of traditions at the school, which later spread to other regions. Bryukhovetsky was also one of the initiators of the introduction of ‘Knowledge Day’ on September 1.

A similar idea - to unite schoolchildren - came to the mind of Georgy Aseev, the principal of Moscow School No. 182.

He had been through the Great Patriotic War, was awarded medals and orders and headed the school at the age of 31, deciding to immediately establish new traditions: starting the school day by listening to the national anthem, doing exercises, organizing school camps and celebrating the ‘Last Bell’.

Soon, other schools across the country began supporting the initiative started by Moscow and Krasnodar. And the official holiday was approved by the Ministry of Education of the USSR in the 1970s.

The main action of the holiday remains unchanged: the graduate carries a first-grader on his shoulder, who, in turn, rings a large bell.

And ahead - exams, graduation and prom night!

