Russian Classes: Famous expressions from cult cartoons

Get acquainted with expressions from the most popular Soviet cartoons we may use in everyday life!

“Спокойствие, только спокойствие!” (loosely meaning "Never panic!")

The phrase is from the Soviet animated series about Karlsson-on-the-Roof. It is uttered by Karlsson himself when he tries to soothe Malysh ("Junior") whose parents refuse to buy him a dog.

“Он улетел, но обещал вернуться” ("He flew away, but promised to come back!")

This phrase is also from the animated series about Karlsson . It is uttered by Fröken Bock when Karlsson suddenly disappears.

“Давайте жить дружно!” ("Let's live in peace!/Let's not quarrel!")

This one is from the animated series about Leopold the Cat. The good-natured Leopold is being pestered by annoying and mischievous mice. But no matter what happens, he always repeats this phrase, defusing the tension in the end.

“Кто ходит в гости по утрам, тот поступает мудро” ("Whoever visits others in the morning is wise!")

This is a famous phrase from Winnie the Pooh’s song. He sings it with Piglet on their way to Rabbit's house. The expression usually comes up when visiting someone early in the morning.

