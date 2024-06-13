Russian Classes: Marine art vocabulary

I’d like to show you some of Ivan Ayvazovsky's paintings and teach you some words related to the sea!

Samara Art Museum, Central Naval Museum, Aivazovsky National Art Gallery, Russian Museum, Donetsk Art Museum Samara Art Museum, Central Naval Museum, Aivazovsky National Art Gallery, Russian Museum, Donetsk Art Museum

Привет!

Do you know who the most popular Russian painter of maritime art is?

Some of you probably guessed right: it's Ivan Ayvazovsky!

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Examples:

Фрегат - это военный парусный корабль.

A frigate is a military sailing ship.

Маяк помогает морякам ориентироваться ночью.

A lighthouse helps sailors navigate at night.

Посмотри на этот удивительно красивый залив!

Just look at this amazingly beautiful bay!

- Поплыли в грот?

- Нет, я боюсь пещер!

- Нет, я боюсь пещер! - Shall we swim into the grotto?

- No, I'm afraid of caves!

Сегодня совсем нет ветра и на море полный штиль.

Today there is no wind at all, and the sea is completely calm.

Самое страшное, что может случиться - это кораблекрушение.

The worst thing that can happen is a shipwreck.

You can check out more lessons in our Telegram channel using the tag #russianclasses!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications for our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.