Don't miss out!
Join Russia Beyond on Telegram for more exclusive content
JOIN

Russian Classes: Different ways of saying 'I don't get it'

Education
Tatiana Fedyunina

Matt Groening David X. Cohen/20th Century Fox Television; Gore Verbinski/Walt Disney Pictures, 2006
Let’s take a look at phrases you might use in situations at work - when you don’t understand a given task, or when you just don’t understand what the other person wants from you in general.

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

P.S. The two last ones are quite informal, so, please, don’t use them while talking to your boss!

You can check out more lessons in our Telegram channel using the tag #russianclasses!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

  • Subscribe to our Telegram channel
  • Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter
  • Enable push notifications for our website
  • Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Russian language Learning Russian
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies