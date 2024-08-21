Don't miss out!
Join Russia Beyond on Telegram for more exclusive content
JOIN

Russian Travel Alphabet: Grozny

Education
Russia Beyond
Learn the letter 'Г' and discover the capital of Chechnya!

Westend61/Getty Images

Г – Грозный

Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, is a modern metropolis with skyscrapers, shopping malls, wide avenues and with an oriental flavor.

It is home to one of the largest mosques in Europe, ‘The Heart of Chechnya’, with a picturesque garden and fountains. It can accommodate 10,000 people.

The city has many beautiful places where locals like to walk, including the flower park, the ‘Stairway to Heaven’ observation deck and Grozny City. 

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

  • Subscribe to our Telegram channel
  • Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter
  • Enable push notifications on our website
  • Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Russian language Russian Travel Alphabet
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies