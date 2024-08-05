Russian picture dictionary: Family

FAMILY (СЕМЬЯ)
Мама – mom (mother)
Папа – dad (father)
Собака – dog
Кошка – cat
Дедушка – grandfather
Бабушка – grandmother
Дочь (внучка) – daughter (granddaughter)
Сын (внук) – son (grandson)
Диван – couch
Телевизор – television
Пылесос – vacuum cleaner
