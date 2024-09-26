What does the expression “get it from under the ground” mean?

When a person says this phrase, they promise to make every effort to find or search for something that’s missing or to get something important. For example, a toy or a brooch that rolled away to an unknown place. Or something so rare that it requires incredible efforts to find.
In Agniya Kuznetsova's book ‘Earth Bow’, one of the characters comes to an orphanage, hoping to find a boy who lived there. He asks the guard to call the headmistress: “Whomever you want, my wonderful master, whomever you want I’ll get from under the ground,” he says. An English equivalent would be: “To go to the end of earth to get something.”
