What does the expression “get it from under the ground” mean?

If someone promises to find something at any cost, they can add: “Из-под земли достану!” (“Iz-pod zemli dostanu!”) or “I’ll get it from under the ground!” Of course, no one is going to do any digging in the literal sense. So, what are we talking about?

When a person says this phrase, they promise to make every effort to find or search for something that’s missing or to get something important. For example, a toy or a brooch that rolled away to an unknown place. Or something so rare that it requires incredible efforts to find.

In Agniya Kuznetsova's book ‘Earth Bow’, one of the characters comes to an orphanage, hoping to find a boy who lived there. He asks the guard to call the headmistress: “Whomever you want, my wonderful master, whomever you want I’ll get from under the ground,” he says. An English equivalent would be: “To go to the end of earth to get something.”

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications on our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.