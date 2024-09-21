Russian songs translated: ‘Moscow Nights’ (Sing with us!)

One of the most popular Soviet songs ever and a lyric ballad in a folk style.

This song was first composed in 1956 and was part of a soundtrack for a documentary devoted to the massive Soviet sport event called ‘Spartakiad’. However, the song became such a success that it won many awards and was even internationally recognized and beloved.

‘Подмосковные вечера’ – ‘Moscow Nights’

Не слышны в саду даже шорохи,

Всё здесь замерло до утра.

Eсли б знали вы, как мне дороги

Подмосковные вечера.

Eсли б знали вы, как мне дороги

Подмосковные вечера.

Not even a rustle is heard in the garden,

Everything has gone quiet until the morning.

If you only knew how dear to me,

These Moscow Nights are.

If you only knew how dear to me,

These Moscow Nights are.

Речка движется и не движется,

Вся из лунного серебра.

Песня слышится и не слышится

В эти тихие вечера.

Песня слышится и не слышится

В эти тихие вечера.

The river flows and does not flow,

Made out of moon silver.

The song is heard and not heard

On these quiet evenings.

The song is heard and not heard

On these quiet evenings.

Что ж бы, милая, смотришь искоса,

Низко голову наклоня?

Трудно высказать и не высказать

Всё, что на сердце у меня.

Трудно высказать и не высказать

Всё, что на сердце у меня.

Why, my dear, are you looking sideways,

With your head bowed low?

It’s hard to say and not to say

All that is in my heart.

It’s hard to say and not to say

All that is in my heart.

А рассвет уже всё заметнее.

Так, пожалуйста, будь добра.

Не забудь и ты эти летние

Подмосковные вечера.

Не забудь и ты эти летние

Подмосковные вечера.

And the dawn is almost here,

So, please, be kind,

Don’t forget these summer

Moscow Region Nights.

Don’t forget these summer

Moscow Region Nights.

