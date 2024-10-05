Russian songs translated: ‘Carry me, river’ (Sing with us)

This 2001 lyrical composition has become one of the most popular songs in Russia.

Famous Russian rock band ‘Lyube’ often plays with music styles, combining Russian folk music, Soviet romantic ‘chansons’ and military songs. As a result, a timeless hit was born, which Russians just love singing at parties and table gatherings.

‘Ты неси меня река’ – ‘Carry me, river’

Ты неси меня, река, за крутые берега,

Где поля мои поля, где леса мои леса.

You carry me, river, over the steep banks,

Where the fields are my fields, where the forests are my forests.

Ты неси меня, река, да в родные мне места,

Где живет моя краса, голубы у нее глаза.

Carry me, river, to my native places,

Where my beauty lives, her eyes are blue.

Как ночка темная,

Как речка быстрая,

Как одинокая луна,

На небе ждет меня она.

Like a dark night,

Like a fast river,

Like a lonely moon

She waits for me in the sky.

За туманом огонек, как же он еще далёк.

Ты мне ветер помоги, милой весточку шепни.

There's a light behind the fog, how far it is.

Help me, wind, whisper a message to my sweetheart.

Знаю, ждет меня краса,

Проглядела в ночь глаза.

I know, my beauty is waiting for me,

She looked into the night with her eyes.

Как ночка темная,

Как речка быстрая,

Как одинокая луна,

На небе ждет меня она.

Like a dark night,

Like a fast river,

Like a lonely moon

She waits for me in the sky.

Ты неси меня, река, за крутые берега.

Ты неси меня, река, за крутые берега.

Голубы у неё глаза.

Carry me, river, over the steep banks,

Carry me, river, over the steep banks,

She has blue eyes.

Как ночка темная,

Как речка быстрая,

Как одинокая луна,

На небе ждет меня она.

Like a dark night,

Like a fast river,

Like a lonely moon

She waits for me in the sky.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.