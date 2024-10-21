Russian Classes: Dog idioms

We've already covered cat idioms, but let’s not forget about the dogs!

Он злой, как собака.

He’s super angry

Мария работала весь день - и теперь устала, как собака.

María has been working all day long - and she’s exhausted.

Вот это холод собачий! Зима наступает!

It's cold as hell! Winter is coming!

Из-за этой ужасной погоды все планы - псу под хвост!

Because of this awful weather all our plans are doomed!

Я на этом собаку съел, поэтому лучше послушай мой совет.

I’m quite experienced in this field, so you’d better heed my advice.

