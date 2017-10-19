Tsar Cannon at the Kremlin.Nikolai Galkin/TASS
The Tsar Cannon at the Moscow Kremlin is designated in the Guinness Book of Records as the largest bombard (a late medieval cannon used to hurl large stones) by caliber in the world. It was designed to shoot cannonballs that each weighed 800 kilograms. The cannon itself weighs almost 40 tons and takes 200 horses to transport.
The Tsar Cannon’s caliber is 890 millimeters. Larger artillery weapons do exist, such as the Mallet’s Mortar in the United Kingdom and Little David in the United State, which both have calibers of 914 millimeters. However, these weapons are mortars, not cannons, and that means the Tsar’s Cannon at the Kremlin is an unsurpassed piece of artillery.
It’s also worth keeping in mind that the mortars were produced in the 19th and 20th centuries, with the use of (relatively) modern technology, while
Chokhov made this grand cannon during the reign of Tsar Fyodor Ivanovich, a son of Ivan the Terrible. There is an image of the tsar on the barrel of the gun. He is depicted with a crown on his head and a scepter in his hand, sitting on horseback. There is an inscription above the figure of the tsar that says “The grace of God, Tsar and Great Duke Fyodor Ivanovich, Autocrat of all Great Russia.” There are two other labels, one tells us who made the cannon, and the other specifies that it was made at the tsar’s request.
There is a theory that the cannon received its name because of this image of the tsar. However, it’s more popularly believed that the name is instead connected to the massive size of this weapon, something that was absolutely extraordinary for the time.
Some people have argued that
The information we have about the way
During the Napoleonic Invasion in 1812, there was a fire in Moscow and the cannon’s wooden carriage was destroyed. Later, the current cast-iron one was created. It was at this time that the cannonballs that now sit in the front of the weapon were also made. These cannonballs are purely decorative and are too large to be used, even with
In addition to
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.