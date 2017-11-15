62 years ago: The opening of St. Petersburg’s metro

Avtovo metro stationMaxim Blokhin/TASS
The first line of the metro in Russia’s second biggest city was opened on Nov. 15, 1955. The construction of the underground system began in the 1940s but was interrupted by WWII. After a decade, the first underground route between Avtovo and Ploschad Vosstaniya was opened.
Today St. Petersburg's metro connects the historic city center with the outskirts. There are currently five lines and 67 stations. More than 1,600 train carriages transport 2.3 million people
The St. Petersburg underground is the deepest in the world by
