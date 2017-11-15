It’s the second largest and oldest underground in the country.

The first line of the metro in Russia’s second biggest city was opened on Nov. 15, 1955. The construction of the underground system began in the 1940s but was interrupted by WWII. After a decade, the first underground route between Avtovo and Ploschad Vosstaniya was opened.

Today St. Petersburg's metro connects the historic city center with the outskirts. There are currently five lines and 67 stations. More than 1,600 train carriages transport 2.3 million people everyday . The Metro system employs some 15,000 people.

The St. Petersburg underground is the deepest in the world by average depth of all stations. The system's deepest station Admiralteyskaya is 86 meters below ground.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.