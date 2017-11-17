How a provincial woman became Russia's first feminist more than a century ago

Liza Dyakonova
Liza Dyakonova didn’t like herself. She always thought of herself as absolutely unappealing to the opposite sex and thought that no man would love her. She was envious of her attractive younger
Liza’s notes titled A Russian woman’s diary
Pavel Basinsky, a Russian writer,
The first step towards any major undertaking, including feminism, is reading Leo Tolstoy – even if you don’t achieve greatness, you will never regret the time spent on the endeavor. Liza Dyakonova, born in 1874, and like many of her contemporaries, was a fan of Leo Tolstoy – he had an indisputable authority. One of his books in particular – because of its controversial reputation, was always a draw to readers at the time. Often at great personal risk to themselves, fans of The Kreutzer Sonata novella, which was censored and officially banned, distributed copies of the manuscript.
The plot focuses on a man who
Liza as a teenagerManuscripts fund of the Russian State Library
The Kreutzer Sonata had incredible influence on young people in the late 19th century. “The main issue was not the problem of jealousy, but that Tolstoy clearly denied the positive sense of marriage, passing judgment on this union of a man and a woman, blessed by a Christian tradition,” Basinsky writes.
Liza secretly read the book, which made a profound impression on her. She thought that it was extremely unfair that a woman should remain a virgin until marriage, while men were allowed to
At the time, it was normal for girls to marry at the age of 17, 18 or 19. If they were still unmarried at 20, it was considered somewhat strange. Liza was the eldest sister in a large family and, having lost her father at an early age her mother wanted to her to get married as soon as possible. In this way, her mother could be sure she was no longer responsible for Liza's life or financial support.
But Liza had not found love by that time and considered herself unattractive, ugly even (though her photographs disprove this). She didn’t want to get married – she loved reading and wanted to study. Especially when she realized that all men were “spoiled” – she decided she didn’t want to marry at all!
Moreover, she was living in France and Liza was almost convinced by a French woman, that if men could live as they wanted before marriage, women should also do this.
Once, Liza met a friend who had recently married and was suddenly pregnant for the second time. Liza was surprised – why had she chosen to do this for a second time? The friend told her something that for Liza was confirmation that her decision not to marry was the correct one: “When we are getting married we can’t freely dispose of ourselves; we have husbands… ”
Liza with her grandmotherManuscripts fund of the Russian State Library
Liza only wanted to study
Liza graduated from a gymnasium in Yaroslavl (170 miles from
Having neither father or husband, Liza was entitled to enroll for courses in St. Petersburg on her own. The only problem – she was under 21, so she needed her mother’s permission, which she hadn’t. And here we find another side of Liza’s feminism. She asks men to help her; she uses them to achieve her goals. And it appears that Russian men are even bigger feminists than women – and if they observed that a woman had a burning desire to study, they would help her as much as they could. The director of the St. Petersburg courses she wanted to take even wrote two letters to Liza’s mother to convince her that Liza would be fine and able to study in a good and highly moral atmosphere.
St. Petersburg in late 19th centuryManuscripts fund of the Russian State Library
She was a self-made woman
Basinsky writes that Liza didn’t put much stock in either English suffragists or French feminists
Liza even wrote an article “About the woman’s question” where she took an anticlerical position, saying that, “Christianity supported the enslavement of women on a religious basis.” Can you imagine this 19th-century girl, who was very religious when young, writing this? Liza overcomes all the stereotypes and upbringing she was pressured by – forming her personality herself, through books she
The late 19th century was
Liza in EnglandManuscripts fund of the Russian State Library
The world of work was largely closed to women
Despite all this, Liza was lucky to get the best education Russia could offer women at the time, although as a woman she still couldn’t get a job – and the courses didn’t provide licenses. That’s why she moved to Paris and passed exams to enter the Sorbonne.
And before the notion of feminism first appeared Liza writes in her diary:
“I don’t require that women have equal rights with men, that both sexes serve in state offices or rule the country – no, there are enough men for that. But give women a broader sphere of action, the right of a human generally – give the right for
