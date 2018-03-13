Quiz: 10 questions in Russian history and law every migrant should know an answer to

Test your knowledge of key historic facts and legal aspects of life in Russia – now in English!

Any foreigner that wants to legally work, reside in Russia and subsequently get the country’s citizenship might at some point be obliged to pass a complex migration exam. Seek to test your chances, but your Russian isn’t yet good enough? No problem, now you can prepare yourself with a sample list of questions in English. Good luck!

Share your results in the comment section below!

Too easy for you? Try the quiz in Russian!

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.