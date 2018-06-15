‘Children’s friend’: The dark story behind Stalin’s popular photo with a Soviet girl

Joseph Stalin is holding in his arms Gelya Markizova, 1936. The following two, her parents were dead because of Stalin's purges.

Joseph Stalin holding a small girl with a bouquet of flowers portrayed him as a kind leader. Nevertheless, it didn’t help Engelsina Markizova – the girl from the picture – whose parents were killed during the Great Purge of the 1930s.

Andy Warhol said this in 1968: "In the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes." Definitely, 32 years before, in 1936, Engelsina Markizova, a seven-year-old Soviet girl from Buryatia, couldn’t know such words – but she did have her 15 minutes of fame after appearing in a photo with the USSR’s almighty leader Joseph Stalin. But the outcome was horrible.

Girl meets leader

Ardan Markizov , Engelsina’s father, was a devoted Communist, who named his daughter after Friedrich Engels and son, Vladlen, after Vladimir Lenin. Moreover, Ardan succeeded as a Soviet official: In 1936, he worked as People’s Commissar (minister) of Agriculture in the remote Buryat-Mongol Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic in Siberia.

Ardan Markizov. Archive photo Archive photo

It was a great honor for Ardan, when he was in Moscow within an official Buryat-Mongol delegation, to meet Stalin but it was his daughter who totally stole the show. “I also wanted to go see Stalin, and begged my dad to take me with him but he opposed: ‘You’re not a member of the delegation, who’s going to let you in?’ Suddenly, Mom supported me: ‘Why not?’” Engelsina (or Gelya) recalled decades later.

Surprisingly, it turned out that children are allowed to visit the Kremlin with no special pass, so Ardan took Gelya with him. Then, after getting extremely bored with the officials’ endless speeches on the progress in their kolkhozes, the child decided to go hug the leader.

“I took two bouquets of flowers and went to the presidium, thinking: ‘I’m going to give him these flowers,’” Markizova said. Though quite surprised, the authoritarian leader looked joyful, held Gulya and “put her on the presidium table, just like I was – in felt boots.” She handed him flowers and, when she hugged him, journalists started taking pictures.

Going iconic

Joseph Stalin receiving a bouquet of flowers from Engelsina (Gelya) Markizova. Getty Images Getty Images

“Do you like watches?” Gelya remembered Stalin asking. The brave girl answered “Yes” (though she never had one) and the leader presented her with a gold watch and her family with a gramophone. But she got more than two presents.

Anatoly Alay, the director of the unfinished movie "Stalin and Gelya", quoted the editor-in-chief of the Pravda newspaper Lev Mekhlis as cheerfully saying: “God himself sent us this little Buryat girl. We’ll make her an icon of happy childhood.” That’s what happened – after the photo of Stalin and Gelya (nicknamed “Children’s friend”) was published in all the newspapers, it, as we would say in the 21st century, went viral.

“When I went into the hotel hall the next day, it was filled with toys and other presents… and when my parents and I went back to Ulan-Ude (Buryatia’s capital), people were greeting me like they would greet astronauts later…” Markizova remembered. Georgy Lavrov, a famous sculptor, created a monument to Stalin and Gelya, which became extremely popular: Gelya was everywhere, but not for long.

The fall

A year and a half later, in 1937, everything ended: Ardan Markizov , that devoted Communist who adored Stalin, was arrested. “Dad was sure that it was a mistake and he would go back,” Gelya recalled. He didn’t – falsely convicted of spying for Japan, he was shot in June 1938. His daughter’s letters to Stalin, where she begged to show mercy, didn’t help.

The faraway leader remained silent as Gelya’s life was falling apart. The authorities arrested her mother Dominika as well and exiled her to Kazakhstan, where she was mysteriously found dead in 1938.

Markizova believed that her mother was killed as well: The head of local secret service sent a letter to Lavrenty Beria, Stalin’s assistant in charge of secret police, expressing concern that Dominika might try to get herself out using her daughter’s “connection” to Stalin. “On this request, Beria wrote with a blue pencil: ELIMINATE,” she said.

As for Gelya herself, she was wiped out of the official narrative. A tricky issue – Stalin could not be posing for a picture with “a daughter of the people’s enemy”; at the same time, it was impossible to destroy all the newspapers and sculptures. So, with Orwellian cunningness, the officials changed the name of the girl without changing the portrait. From now then, it was Mamlakat Nakhangova, a famous Young Pioneer, who had a picture with Stalin. And Gelya Markizova was forgotten.

Another life

Engelsina Markizova in 1989. The poster behind her says sarcastically: "(Stalin- ) children's friend and killer of their parents!" TASS TASS

A nine-year-old orphan made it to Moscow where she lived with her aunt under her surname – Dorbeyeva. Fortunately enough, the authorities decided against eliminating her as well. “I lived a life of an ordinary Soviet citizen…” she used to recall. She was married twice and worked as an Orientalist specializing in Cambodia. In 2004, just weeks after Anatoly Alay started to direct a film about her, Engelsina passed away – she was 75.

“Only after people start coming back from the labor camps and the truth was revealed about Stalin’s era I understood what he was,” she said. Before that, she even cried when the authoritarian leader died, just like many other Soviets – so charismatic was the “children’s best friend.”

Stalin's purges were harsh: for instance, after WWII he turned his ideological weaponry against Soviet Jews - and it didn't turn out well for them. Read our article on it.

