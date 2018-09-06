Quiz: Could you be a Soviet pioneer?

Take our quiz to find out if you have what it takes to be a true communist kid.

After the 1917 Russian Revolution, Red kids' organizations appeared throughout the country. The pioneer movement was created in May 1922, and all schoolchildren dreamed of becoming a pioneer – it was a real honor. The organization accepted children from nine to 14 years. At a solemn ceremony, the wannabe pioneer was handed a red tie and a badge before taking an oath. Soviet pioneers participated in clean-ups, helped homeless kids, worked with elementary school students, and prepared to become members of the Komsomol (Young Communist League), to continue fighting for the rights of the working class. Could you be a pioneer?

