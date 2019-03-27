This Soviet propaganda portrays Yuri Gagarin as a demigod

As the first man in space, Gagarin became the poster boy for the USSR - his chiseled face was plastered everywhere.

“Glory to Soviet science! Glory to the Soviet human - the first cosmonaut!”

V.Valikov, 1961 V.Valikov, 1961

“While orbiting Earth in my spaceship, I saw how beautiful our planet is. People, let us preserve its beauty, not destroy it!”

Archive photo Archive photo

“April 12, 1961. A fairytale came true”

B.Staris, 1961 B.Staris, 1961

“Glory to the first cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin!”

V.Viktorov, 1961 V.Viktorov, 1961

“Glory to the Soviet people, conquerors of space! We, the Soviet people, who champion communism, have the honour of being the first to enter space.”

A.Kruchinina, 1961 A.Kruchinina, 1961

“Glory to the son of the Communist Party!”

B.Berezovsky, 1961 B.Berezovsky, 1961

“The Commmunist Party of the Soviet Union. Glory!”

V.Viktorov, 1961 V.Viktorov, 1961

“An example for the young and brave, our cosmonaut hero is a pioneer!”

Archive photo Archive photo

“Communists are paving the way towards the stars!”

V.Smetanin, 1961 V.Smetanin, 1961

“The country, where majority of people were illiterate, has made a gigantic leap in culture and science.” (From the Communist Party’s program)

Archive photo Archive photo

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.