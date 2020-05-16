A 20th century Russian family portrait (PHOTOS)

A cossack family portrait, 1900s

Dmitry Iyudin/МАММ/MDF
Trader, cossack, civil servant, worker or tsar - it didn’t matter who you were when it came to recognizing the importance of family. And having a family portrait taken was a top priority. The faces of different generations here combine to tell the story of an entire era.
Nicholas II with his family, 1914

Sputnik

The Morozov family of merchants at the Odintsovo-Arkhangelskoe Manor, 1900s

I. Zolotarev collection
An Orthodox priest’s family portrait, 1900s

Dmitry Iyudin/МАММ/MDF
A bourgeois family portrait, 1900s

Dmitry Iyudin/МАММ/MDF

Leo Tolstoy and his family on his 75th birthday, 1903

Franz Protasevich/L.N. Tolstoy State Museum

A middle class family portrait, 1928

А. Solovyev/ Guzel Zabavina-Masyutkova archives

The Razgon family portrait, 1930s  (Lev Razgon, second top left, was later sent away to do hard labor)

Ragzon family archive

The Medvedev family portrait, 1930 (Maria, far left, would become a war hero in the 1940s)

Sergey Medvedev archives

Hero of the Soviet Union, horse troop general Oka Gorodovikov, center, with his family, 1940s 

Nikolay Popov/МАММ /MDF

A worker family portrait, 1949

Valentin Khukhlayev/Valentin Khukhlayev private archives

Family portrait of the formerly repressed cossack Ishimtsev, having returned home after being sent away, 1950s

State Historical Museum of South Ural

The Khartanovich family portrait. According to the opportunities available to people in those days, the children here were quite lucky: they managed to break free from a peasant life, go to medical school and become doctors in the 1950s

Maria Khartanovich archives

Solovki. Kucherov family portrait, 1960s

Viktor Akhlomov, МАММ/MDF

The Krashennikov worker dynasty portrait, 1974

Yury Sadovnikov/МАММ/MDF

An extended family portrait, 1980s. The classic ‘photo in front of the wall rug’ 

Lyudmila Shiptenko/Vladimir Karlov archives

Polaroids made their way to Russia in the 1990s, and family photos began looking like this.

Oleg Ilyin archives

