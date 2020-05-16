A 20th century Russian family portrait (PHOTOS)

A cossack family portrait, 1900sDmitry Iyudin/МАММ/MDF
Nicholas II with his family, 1914Sputnik
The Morozov family of merchants at the Odintsovo-Arkhangelskoe Manor, 1900sI. Zolotarev collection
An Orthodox priest’s family portrait, 1900sDmitry Iyudin/МАММ/MDF
A bourgeois family portrait, 1900sDmitry Iyudin/МАММ/MDF
Leo Tolstoy and his family on his 75th birthday, 1903Franz Protasevich/L.N. Tolstoy State Museum
A middle class family portrait, 1928А. Solovyev/ Guzel Zabavina-Masyutkova archives
The Razgon family portrait, 1930s (Lev Razgon, second top left, was later sent away to do hard labor)Ragzon family archive
The Medvedev family portrait, 1930 (Maria, far left, would become a war hero in the 1940s)Sergey Medvedev archives
Hero of the Soviet Union, horse troop general Oka Gorodovikov, center, with his family, 1940sNikolay Popov/МАММ /MDF
A worker family portrait, 1949Valentin Khukhlayev/Valentin Khukhlayev private archives
Family portrait of the formerly repressed cossack Ishimtsev, having returned home after being sent away, 1950sState Historical Museum of South Ural
The Khartanovich family portrait. According to the opportunities available to people in those days, the children here were quite lucky: they managed to break free from a peasant life, go to medical school and become doctors in the 1950sMaria Khartanovich archives
Solovki. Kucherov family portrait, 1960sViktor Akhlomov, МАММ/MDF
The Krashennikov worker dynasty portrait, 1974Yury Sadovnikov/МАММ/MDF
An extended family portrait, 1980s. The classic ‘photo in front of the wall rug’Lyudmila Shiptenko/Vladimir Karlov archives
Polaroids made their way to Russia in the 1990s, and family photos began looking like this.Oleg Ilyin archives
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox