Behold! The women of Soviet car commercials! (PHOTOS)

A ‘Lada-110’ ad for the UK.Archival photo
The ‘ZAZ-966’ from the Zaporozhye Automobile Factory (known simply as the ‘Zaporozhets’), produced in 1970.D. German/Sputnik
A ‘ZAZ-965’ ad, 1960 - 1963Yury Levyant/МАММ / MDF
An ad for the ‘ZAZ-966B’. Also known as the “Zipper”, it was also made for the foreign market.Archival photo
An ad for the ‘ZAZ-966В’, 1966-72Archival photo
An ad for the ZAZ-968 ‘Zaporozhets’Archival photo
The VAZ-2101 ‘Zhiguli’ - the first model from the Volga Automobile Plant (AvtoVAZ), amicably known as the ‘Kopeyka’ (or ‘Kopek’ in English)Archival photo
A VAZ-2101 adArchival photo
An ad for the VAS-2102 ‘Zhiguli’ five-door hatchbackArchival photo
The ‘VAZ-2103’ sedan borrowed heavily from the Fiat ‘124’. The car was exported as the ‘Lada 1500’.Archival photo
A ‘Lada-110’ (also known as the ‘VAZ-21012’) ad, which was popular in the UK.Archival photo
The VAZ-2121 ‘Lada Niva’ (pronounced “Nee-vah”), still very popular, and, by numerous accounts - “unkillable!”Archival photo
A ‘Lada Niva’ adArchival photo
An ad for the VAZ-2109 ‘Sputnik’ hatchback (a.k.a. the ‘Devyatka’ - or ‘Niner’ in English). The car first appeared on the market in 1987.Archival photo
The Soviet-made compact class ‘Moskvich-408’ was made by MZMA (AZLK) in 1964-1975.S. Blokhin/Sputnik
An ad for a ‘Moskvich’ 408, 1964.Yury Levyant/МАММ / MDF
An ad for a ‘Moskvich’ 408, 1964Yury Levyant/МАММ / MDF
The GAZ-24 ‘Volga’ from the Gorky Automobile Factory.D. German/Sputnik
An ad for the GAZ-21К ‘Volga’, produced for the German market.Archival photo
An ad for a GAZ-24 ‘Volga’Archival photo
GAZ-24 ‘Volga’.Archival photo
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox