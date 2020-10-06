1970s Leningrad: A city that no longer exists (PHOTOS)

Since then, the birthplace of the Russian Revolution has changed its name back to its original, Saint Petersburg, and has also shed many attributes of the time captured by photographer Igor Kravchenko.

The city’s famous well-shaped courtyards are, of course, still there. But entering them now is not so easy since many have been locked, with access available to residents only.

For the same reason, archways into most courtyards are now out-of-bounds, as well. And cars depicted would most likely be found in a vintage car club, rather than on the street.  

After the 1970s, trams did not run along the Trinity Bridge for a long time. However, recently, the route has been restored and now even has a retro “museum” tram running on it.

This is a panoramic view of some more retro transport crossing the Berlin Bridge over the Fontanka.

Trams like this are sadly gone forever.

Horses have been replaced by Uber.

These days, the traffic near St. Isaac’s Cathedral is so heavy that taking a walk there like this man in the photo is no longer possible.

These embankments along the Moyka River not far from St. Isaac’s Cathedral are now packed with cars.

You will not come across vintage vehicles like these on Pestel Street anymore. And fashion chosen by residents of St. Petersburg these days is quite different.

You will never see Nevsky Prospekt deserted like this nowadays, not even at night.

Finding a colorful alley like this one, with cobblestones and a Soviet bakery on the corner, would be a challenge in the city of today.

