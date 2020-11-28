Evolution of the Russian wedding dress - from past to present (PHOTOS)

From the Imperial times through the Soviet era and up to our days - we’ve taken a closer look at Russian brides and the outfits they wore on their very special occasion.

The 1880s

Sergei Levitsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The 1890s

Ivan Lvov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The 1900s

russiainphoto.ru

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The 1910s

russiainphoto.ru

P.Semenenko/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The 1920s

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The 1930s

Alina Bashmakova archive/russiainphoto.ru

Mikhail Zaikov archive/russiainphoto.ru

The 1940s

russiainphoto.ru

Vera Shestakova archive/russiainphoto.ru

The 1950s

russiainphoto.ru

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The 1960s

Zvyagelsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Dmitry Vozdvishensky, Nina Sviridova/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The 1970s

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

L.Zhaleiko/A.Sologubova collection/russiainphoto.ru

Olga Kukhar archive/russiainphoto.ru

The 1980s

Viktor Yershov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Boris Mikhalevkin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The 1990s

Pavel Sukharev/russiainphoto.ru

O.Nosova/Sputnik

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The 2000s

Yury Kaver/Sputnik

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

The 2010s

Mikhail Fomichev/Sputnik

Vitaly Ankov/Sputnik

Yakov Glinsky/Sputnik

2020

Sergei Kiselev/Moskva agency

