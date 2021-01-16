10 archive PHOTOS of vaccinations in Russia and the USSR

The whole world is now mad about the Covid-19 vaccine. In Russia, grafting has always been a part of routine. Kids got several vaccines, animals were massively grafted, while the first experiences appeared in Tsarist times. Let’s take a look at some archive photos.

The very first vaccine in Russia was implemented by Catherine the Great. In 1768, she was inoculated against smallpox and became an example for the nation. In 1919, the Soviet authorities launched the first obligatory massive vaccination program against smallpox and other outbreaks.

While in 1958, the first list of obligatory and recommended vaccines was put together. It included inoculations against smallpox, tuberculosis, whooping cough, diphtheria and polio. Later, kids were also vaccinated against hepatitis, measles and rubeola. Meanwhile, in modern Russia, there has been a free flu vaccination available for many years, as well.

1. An orphan from the Imperial Foundling Home getting his Salvarsan a.k.a. compound 606 vaccine against syphilis, 1910

2. A baby with congenital syphilis receiving a vaccine, 1910

3. Soldiers being vaccinated against cholera during the World War I, 1914

4. Nurse posing at the Institute of Vaccine and Whey in Tashkent, Uzbek SSR, 1920s

5. Vaccine tests against flu, 1950s

6. Another vaccine method against the flu, 1950s

7. Preparing for a vaccine, 1979

8. People getting vaccinated against the flu in Novokuznetsk metallurgical plant, 1980

9. A cow getting vaccinated against anthrax, 1981

10. A vaccination procedure in a countryside hospital, 1988

