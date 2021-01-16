10 archive PHOTOS of vaccinations in Russia and the USSR

The very first vaccine in Russia was implemented by Catherine the Great. In 1768, she was inoculated against smallpox and became an example for the nation. In 1919, the Soviet authorities launched the first obligatory massive vaccination program against smallpox and other outbreaks.
While in 1958, the first list of obligatory and recommended vaccines was put together. It included inoculations against smallpox, tuberculosis, whooping cough, diphtheria and polio. Later, kids were also vaccinated against hepatitis, measles and rubeola. Meanwhile, in modern Russia, there has been a free flu vaccination available for many years, as well.
9. A cow getting vaccinated against anthrax, 1981
10. A vaccination procedure in a countryside hospital, 1988
