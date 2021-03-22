20+ rare PHOTOS of Imperial-era Crimea

Alexander Zhivago/ Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
The picturesque peninsula has its all: mountains, sea, fir trees and royal palaces. It was always an important military port, as well as the favorite summer resort for the tsar’s family and many Russian noblemen. Take a glimpse at how this unique place was like before the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917.

1. The Crimean coast, 1890s

P.Orlov, F.Orlov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

2. Nicholas II loved Crimea. Posing with wife, Alexandra, 1910s

Archive photo

3. The Inkerman cave monastery near Sevastopol, 1910

Archive photo

4. Nicholas II posing with his daughters, 1913

Archive photo

5. Simeiz landscape, 1890s

Fyodor Orlov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

6. A horse carriage riding via Foros, the most southern and very cliffy point of Crimea, 1897

Alexander Zhivago/ Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts

7. A lady standing among cypress trees, 1897

Alexander Zhivago/ Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts

8. Yalta, the “Crimean Nice”, 1897

Alexander Zhivago/ Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts

9. Ships docking in Yalta, 1897

Alexander Zhivago/ Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts

10. Sellers at a market in Yalta, 1913

Pyotr Vedenisov/Alexander Odinokov's archive

11. Yalta’s shoreline, 1890s

Fyodor Orlov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

12. Leo Tolstoy posing with his daughter Alexandra in Crimea, 1901

Sofya Tolstaya/Leo Tolstoy State Literary Museum

13. A picturesque angle of the Crimean coast, 1900s

Sergei Prokudin-Gorsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

14. A family enjoying a picnic in Crimea, 1910

Pyotr Vedenisov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

15. A father and son climbing the rocks in Alupka, 1890s

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

16. Bakhchysarai Palace, 1897

Alexander Zhivago/ Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts

17. Princess Zinaida Yusupova (left) enjoying tea in Yusupov’s family palace in Koreiz, 1913

Arkhangelskoye museum

18. A horse carriage going through the Baydar Gate, a mountain pass to the Black Sea, 1897

Alexander Zhivago/ Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts

19. A mother and son on summer holidays in Crimea, 1910

Pyotr Vedenisov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

20. The Vorontsov Palace in Alupka, 1897

Alexander Zhivago/ Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts

21. The Saint Vladimir Cathedral in the antique city of Chersonesus, 1890s

Fyodor Orlov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

22. Writer Anton Chekhov had dacha in Crimea. Here he is pictured walking with dogs in Yalta, 1903

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

23. The Massandra Royal Palace, 1910s

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

24. The Swallow Nest Castle, 1900s

Vladimir Sokornov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

25. Crimea is also famous for its wine. Pictured: a lady inspecting a vineyard, 1903

Nikolai Vecehrsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

