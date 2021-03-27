20+ atmospheric PHOTOS of Soviet Crimea

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF
Crimea was considered the most favorite resort of all the Soviet people: kids spent summer in pioneer camps, while adults took vacation and went for treatment in sanatoriums based in former royal palaces. The peninsula was also the scene for turbulent events: from Russia’s Civil War battles to Nazi occupation during WWII.

1. A woman sunbathing with her kid on a beach in Crimea, 1925

Georgy Soshalsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

2. Physical exercises in the Livadia sanatorium, based in the former royal palace, 1925

Arkady Shaykhet/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

3. Workers taking a rest in the former royal garden, 1925

Arkady Shaykhet/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

4. Factory workers relaxing on vacation in Crimea, 1928

Leonoro Karel archive

5. Billiards in the courtyard of the Livadia sanatorium, 1930s

Vladislav Mikosha/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

6. Black Sea fleet’s sailors going through their daily routine, 1930s

Sergei Shimansky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

7. Two women relaxing on the rotonda in Simeiz, 1930s

Vladislav Mikosha/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

8. A busy beach in Balaklava Bay, 1932

Leonoro Karel archive

9. A young girl posing in the Black Sea, 1934

Leonoro Karel archive

10. Revellers enjoying a mud treatment, 1934

Leonoro Karel archive

11. A sanatorium in Yalta, 1930s

Vladislav Mikosha/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

12. Women posing on a beach in Yalta, 1937

Alexander Kondelyuk archive/russiainphoto.ru

13. A scout standing watch in Sevastopol, 1942

Vladislav Mikosha/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

14. A Soviet soldier helping to free the city of Kerch from the Nazis, 1944

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

15. On the ‘Red Crimea’ cruiser in Sevastopol harbor, 1944

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

16. Sevastopol in ruins, 1944

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

17. Winston Churchill, Franklin Roozvelt and Joseph Stalin posing for a photo at the Yalta conference in Crimea, 1945

Archive photo

18. Sailors going through drill training, 1944

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

19. Kids relaxing on a beach in Sevastopol, 1944

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

20. Two sailors taking a rest on the beach, 1944

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

21. Pioneer girls at the Artek summer camp, 1944

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

22. People posing in front of a ruined Sevastopol building, 1944

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

23. A sea cadet and participant of WWII posing, 1944

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

24. German POWs marching in Crimea, 1944

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

25. Monument to the Sunken Ships in Sevastopol, 1944

Ilya Arons, Vladislav Mikosha, David Sholomovich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

26. Pioneers launching glider aeroplanes, 1945

Yevgeny Umnov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

27. A lady posing on a boat, 1946

Andrei Novikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

28. A call for swimming time at the Artek pioneer camp, 1948

Sergei Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

29. A picturesque angle of the city of Gurzuf, 1950

Vladislav Mikosha/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

30. Tourists posing in front of the Swallow Nest castle, 1953

Natalya Sevastyanova archive

31. Girls riding a catamaran in Yalta, 1960

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

32. Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev sunbathing on vacation in Crimea, 1972

Vladimir Musaelyan/MAMM/MDF/TASS/russiainphoto.ru

33. A packed Yalta beach, 1973

Stanislav Afanasyev/Sharypov-Afanasyev archive

