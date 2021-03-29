Liberated Europe through the eyes of Soviet photographers

Frontline photoreporters accompanied the Red Army on its campaign to Berlin in World War II, leaving some incredible footage for posterity. From the battlefield to the joy of liberation from fascism.

1. Soviet infantry with tank cover goes on the offensive on the outskirts of Bucharest

Unknown author/ROSPHOTO Unknown author/ROSPHOTO

2. Ruined Bucharest

3. People rejoice on the streets of Bucharest

4. Red Army soldiers with inhabitants of liberated Sofia

Unknown author/ROSPHOTO Unknown author/ROSPHOTO

5. Captain Dmitry Kudashov in Belgrade

Yevgeny Khaldei//ROSPHOTO Yevgeny Khaldei//ROSPHOTO

6. Soviet and Yugoslav fighters with national flags

7. The Battle of Warsaw

Unknown author/ROSPHOTO Unknown author/ROSPHOTO

8. Soldiers under the command of officer Volkov fight in the vicinity of Budapest

Unknown author/ROSPHOTO Unknown author/ROSPHOTO

9. A family liberated from the Budapest ghetto

Yevgeny Khaldei//ROSPHOTO Yevgeny Khaldei//ROSPHOTO

10. Deminers at the Széchenyi Chain Bridge in Budapest

11. Soviet tanks on the streets of Vienna

12. In liberated Vienna

Yevgeny Khaldei//ROSPHOTO Yevgeny Khaldei//ROSPHOTO

13. The Battle of Berlin

Yevgeny Khaldei/ROSPHOTO Yevgeny Khaldei/ROSPHOTO

14. Fighting on the streets of Berlin

15. Soviet officers talk to Berlin residents

16. Victory flag over the Reichstag

The “Liberated Europe” exhibition runs at the ROSPHOTO State Museum and Exhibition Center in St. Petersburg from April 2, 2021.

READ OUR TIMELINE: How the Red Army liberated Europe during WWII

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.