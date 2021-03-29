Liberated Europe through the eyes of Soviet photographers

Frontline photoreporters accompanied the Red Army on its campaign to Berlin in World War II, leaving some incredible footage for posterity. From the battlefield to the joy of liberation from fascism.
1. Soviet infantry with tank cover goes on the offensive on the outskirts of Bucharest
2. Ruined Bucharest
3. People rejoice on the streets of Bucharest
4. Red Army soldiers with inhabitants of liberated Sofia
5. Captain Dmitry Kudashov in Belgrade
Yevgeny Khaldei//ROSPHOTO
6. Soviet and Yugoslav fighters with national flags
7. The Battle of Warsaw
8. Soldiers under the command of officer Volkov fight in the vicinity of Budapest
9. A family liberated from the Budapest ghetto
Yevgeny Khaldei//ROSPHOTO
10. Deminers at the Széchenyi Chain Bridge in Budapest
11. Soviet tanks on the streets of Vienna
12. In liberated Vienna
Yevgeny Khaldei//ROSPHOTO
13. The Battle of Berlin
14. Fighting on the streets of Berlin
15. Soviet officers talk to Berlin residents
16. Victory flag over the Reichstag
The “Liberated Europe” exhibition runs at the ROSPHOTO State Museum and Exhibition Center in St. Petersburg from April 2, 2021.
