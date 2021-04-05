40+ PHOTOS of WWII by the legendary Yevgeny Khaldei

History
Alexandra Guzeva

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF
How the Soviet Union's greatest photoreporter captured the tragic war, the common soldier and the senseless destruction.

The most famous military photoreporter of the USSR, Yevgeny Khaldei (1917-1997), photographed pilots, paratroopers, infantrymen and submariners — he was there by their side throughout WWII. He visited the Northern Fleet and documented battles on the Black Sea coast. Together with Soviet troops, he entered Berlin and took one of the most iconic images in history: the hoisting of the Soviet flag over the Reichstag. We put together a retrospective of the photographer’s war period.  

Warning: some images contain scenes of violence. 18+ 

1. Searchlight operators G.I. Troyan and I.A. Ladkin from the Northern Fleet's anti-aircraft battery prepare for the night watch, 1941

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

2. Infantrymen on the Kola Peninsula, 1941 

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

3. Reconnaissance scouts on the Northern Front, 1941

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

4. K-21 submarine

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

5. Red Army soldiers operate a 45-mm anti-tank gun, 1941

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

6. Sea shanty. The Red Banner Baltic Fleet, 1942

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

7. Farewell to a fallen comrade, 1941

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

8. Aviation torpedo, 1941, Murmansk

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

9. A downed German Messerschmitt

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

10. A squadron commander with his crew by an Il-4 plane, 1941

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

11. Inside the Arctic Circle. Yasha the reindeer, 1941

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

12. Aircraft inspection, 1941

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

13. Machine-gunner. The Northern Fleet, 1941

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

14. Heading to Murmansk, 1941

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

15. Twice Hero of the USSR Alexander Shabalin of the Northern Fleet, 1941

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

16. German prisoners of war on the Northern front, 1942

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

17. 17-year-old nurse Nina Burakova bandages the wounded. She saved the lives of 150 soldiers

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

18. Refugees fleeing Murmansk after a German air raid, 1941

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

19. Vitya Cherevichkin. Shot by the Germans in occupied Rostov-on-Don for hiding pigeons ordered to be destroyed, 1941

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

20. Between battles. Novorossiysk, 1943

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

21. Female pilots at a frontline dugout, 1943

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

22. The cruiser Molotov on a campaign, Crimea, 1942

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

23. The main gun of the cruiser Molotov, 1942

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

24. Germans prisoners of war in Kerch, Crimea. Winter 1941-42

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

25. A moment of relaxation. Pilots of the 46th Women's Aviation Regiment of the Taman Division, 1943. Novorossiysk, southern Russia

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

26. On the frontline, 1943

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

27. Yak-9D aircraft in the sky, 1944

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

28. Volley salute in the liberated Sevastopol, Crimea, 1944

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

29. Diver, 1944

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

30. Battle in the city. The liberation of Kerch. Crimea, 1944

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

31. Soviet soldiers tear down the swastika from the gates of the Voikov plant in Kerch. Crimea, 1944

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

32. Children play at soldiers. Crimea, 1944

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

33. Hero of the Soviet Union navigator Sergey Dupliy, 1944

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

34. German prisoners of war, 1944

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

35. “How wars end”, 1944

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

36. German-abandoned equipment, 1944

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

37. Prisoner interrogation, 1944

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

38. On the Polish-Czech border, 1945

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

39. A German glider with provisions crashed into a building. Budapest, 1945

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

40. Comrades are not abandoned. Vienna, 1945 

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

41. “Why war?” A blind man with guide in Berlin, 1945

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

42. The Victory Banner over the Reichstag. Berlin, 1945

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

43. Cigarette break outside the Reichstag. Berlin, 1945

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

44. Liberated Berlin, 1945

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

45. “We’ve come from Berlin!” Soldiers return home, 1945

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

46. Victory Parade, June 24, 1945. Soldiers cast down Nazi banners

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

47. Disarmament of the Kwantung Army in Chinese Harbin, August-September 1945

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

48. Flag over Port Arthur, September 1945 

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

wwii photography the unknown war
We've got more than 2 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies