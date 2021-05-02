Liberated Berlin through the eyes of Soviet photographers

History
Unknown author/MAMM/MDF
After a week of fierce fights on the city’s streets, when every house became a strong point, Soviet troops, with the help of the Polish People’s Army, finally managed to suppress the last Nazi resistance. And on May 7, the Third Reich announced its capitulation.

Soviet tanks entering Berlin

Anatoly Yegorov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Fighting on the streets of Berlin

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

More street fighting in Berlin

Viktor Tyomin/Mari El national museum

The Red infantry crossing the Spree River

Sergei Shimansky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Soviet tanks entering Berlin

Arkady Shaykhet/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Tanks fighting in Berlin

Viktor Tyomin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Soldiers marching towards the Battle of Berlin

Arkady Shaykhet/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Berlin on fire

Georgy Petrusov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Berlin in ruins

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The Soviet flag being hoisted on top of the Reichstag

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Berlin on May 2, 1945. Victory!

Anatoly Morozov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The National Kaiser Wilhelm Monument (demolished by the GDR authorities after the war)

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Soviet war correspondents posing on the ruins of Berlin

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A Soviet soldier leaving a signature on the Reichstag wall

Anatoly Morozov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The first day of peace

Viktor Tyomin/Mari El national museum

Berlin in May 1945

Georgy Petrusov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Ruins around the Landwehr Canal

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Damages to the Gendarmenmarkt

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The place that used to be Alexander Platz

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Broken windows, damaged buildings

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Berliners getting rid of rubble after air bombings

Georgy Petrusov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Soviet military cameramen enjoying the victory

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Soviet military vehicles on Berlin streets

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Refugees returning to the city

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Berliners cleaning up the banks of the Spree River

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A view of the damaged Reichstag

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Peaceful life returns to Berlin

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A ruined city

Georgy Petrusov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Locals chatting on a Berlin street

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Locals crossing a damaged bridge 

Georgy Petrusov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

