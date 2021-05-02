Liberated Berlin through the eyes of Soviet photographers

After a week of fierce fights on the city’s streets, when every house became a strong point, Soviet troops, with the help of the Polish People’s Army, finally managed to suppress the last Nazi resistance. And on May 7, the Third Reich announced its capitulation.
Soviet tanks entering Berlin
Fighting on the streets of Berlin
More street fighting in Berlin
The Red infantry crossing the Spree River
Soviet tanks entering Berlin
Tanks fighting in Berlin
Soldiers marching towards the Battle of Berlin
Berlin on fire
Berlin in ruins
The Soviet flag being hoisted on top of the Reichstag
Berlin on May 2, 1945. Victory!
The National Kaiser Wilhelm Monument (demolished by the GDR authorities after the war)
Soviet war correspondents posing on the ruins of Berlin
A Soviet soldier leaving a signature on the Reichstag wall
The first day of peace
Berlin in May 1945
Ruins around the Landwehr Canal
Damages to the Gendarmenmarkt
The place that used to be Alexander Platz
Broken windows, damaged buildings
Berliners getting rid of rubble after air bombings
Soviet military cameramen enjoying the victory
Soviet military vehicles on Berlin streets
Refugees returning to the city
Berliners cleaning up the banks of the Spree River
A view of the damaged Reichstag
Peaceful life returns to Berlin
A ruined city
Locals chatting on a Berlin street
Locals crossing a damaged bridge
