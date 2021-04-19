Liberated Warsaw through the eyes of Soviet photographers

After three days of clashes, on January 17, 1945, Soviet troops together with the allied 1st Polish Army managed to take the city from the Nazis occupation, and even cut off all paths of retreat for the German garrison. Soviet photo chroniclers captured images of the destroyed Polish capital.

Polish military pilots study a new combat assignment

Georgy Zelma/Sputnik

Machine-gunners fighting for Warsaw

Georgy Zelma/Sputnik

Soldiers taking new positions in Warsaw's outskirts

Georgy Zelma/Sputnik

Meeting of Polish troops near Warsaw

Alexander Kapustyansky/Sputnik

Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov, left, and Marshal Konstantin Rokossovsky, right, in the command center outside Warsaw

Sputnik

A ruined street in Warsaw

Sergei Loskutov/Sputnik

Another street in Warsaw destroyed by the Germans

Sergei Loskutov/Sputnik

Soviet soldiers crossing the Vistula River

Alexander Kapustyansky/Sputnik

The Soviet tank army made its way deep into the enemy rear. Pictured: Ilya Muromets armored train

Georgy Zelma/Sputnik

Liberated Warsaw

Sergei Loskutov/Sputnik

Residents of Warsaw on devastated streets after liberation from Nazi occupation

Sergei Loskutov/Sputnik

Citizen return to liberated Warsaw

Vladimir Grebnev/Sputnik

Soviet soldiers in Warsaw

Sputnik

Polish national flag flies over Warsaw

Sputnik

A military parade dedicated to Warsaw’s liberation

Sputnik

Destroyed buildings in Warsaw

Sergei Loskutov/Sputnik

Refugees go back to their native city destroyed by the Nazis

Sergei Loskutov/Sputnik

Ruins of Marszałkowska (Marshal) Street almost entirely destroyed during the Warsaw Uprising of 1944

Vladimir Grednev/Sputnik

Ruins of a Jewish ghetto in Warsaw 

Vladimir Grednev/Sputnik

Warsaw civilians and Red Army soldiers celebrate the city’s liberation

Sputnik

