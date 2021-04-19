Liberated Warsaw through the eyes of Soviet photographers

After three days of clashes, on January 17, 1945, Soviet troops together with the allied 1st Polish Army managed to take the city from the Nazis occupation, and even cut off all paths of retreat for the German garrison. Soviet photo chroniclers captured images of the destroyed Polish capital.
Polish military pilots study a new combat assignment
Machine-gunners fighting for Warsaw
Soldiers taking new positions in Warsaw's outskirts
Meeting of Polish troops near Warsaw
Alexander Kapustyansky/Sputnik
Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov, left, and Marshal Konstantin Rokossovsky, right, in the command center outside Warsaw
A ruined street in Warsaw
Another street in Warsaw destroyed by the Germans
Soviet soldiers crossing the Vistula River
Alexander Kapustyansky/Sputnik
The Soviet tank army made its way deep into the enemy rear. Pictured: Ilya Muromets armored train
Liberated Warsaw
Residents of Warsaw on devastated streets after liberation from Nazi occupation
Citizen return to liberated Warsaw
Soviet soldiers in Warsaw
Polish national flag flies over Warsaw
A military parade dedicated to Warsaw’s liberation
Destroyed buildings in Warsaw
Refugees go back to their native city destroyed by the Nazis
Ruins of Marszałkowska (Marshal) Street almost entirely destroyed during the Warsaw Uprising of 1944
Ruins of a Jewish ghetto in Warsaw
Warsaw civilians and Red Army soldiers celebrate the city’s liberation
