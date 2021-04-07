Liberated Bucharest through the eyes of Soviet photographers

History
Russia Beyond

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF
On Aug. 31, 1944, Soviet troops entered the Romanian capital without any resistance. The citizens welcomed Red Army soldiers and threw flowers on their tanks. Here’s what the Soviet photo chroniclers saw in the city.

Ruins in one of the central streets of Bucharest

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Damaged buildings all around the city

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Heaps of rubble remained after bombing

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Free Romanians walk the damaged streets

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

The citizen of Bucharest welcome Soviet soldiers

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Through a broken window of a store

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Peaceful life returns on the streets

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Cheering crowds

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Bucharest residents welcome Soviet soldiers

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Soviet tanks on streets of the Romanian capital

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Soviet war correspondents and cameramen in Bucharest

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Restorings works

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

A street seller

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

An organ grinder

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Bucharest citizens

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

People welcome the first government of the new and free Romania

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

READ MORE: How the Red Army liberated Europe during WWII 

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

wwii europe the unknown war romania
We've got more than 2 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies