Liberated Bucharest through the eyes of Soviet photographers

On Aug. 31, 1944, Soviet troops entered the Romanian capital without any resistance. The citizens welcomed Red Army soldiers and threw flowers on their tanks. Here’s what the Soviet photo chroniclers saw in the city.
Ruins in one of the central streets of Bucharest
Damaged buildings all around the city
Heaps of rubble remained after bombing
Free Romanians walk the damaged streets
The citizen of Bucharest welcome Soviet soldiers
Through a broken window of a store
Peaceful life returns on the streets
Cheering crowds
Bucharest residents welcome Soviet soldiers
Soviet tanks on streets of the Romanian capital
Soviet war correspondents and cameramen in Bucharest
Restorings works
A street seller
An organ grinder
Bucharest citizens
People welcome the first government of the new and free Romania
