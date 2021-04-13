Liberated Belgrade through the eyes of Soviet photographers

On October 20, 1944, Soviet troops with the help of Tito’s Yugoslav partisans and the Bulgarian People’s Army committed a series of fast and effective strikes clearing Yugoslavia of the Nazis. Here’s what the Soviet photo chroniclers saw in the liberated city.
Fighting on the streets of Belgrade
Tito’s army enter the city
Soviet air commander Vladimir Sudets
Captain Dmitry Kudashov salutes Belgrade citizens
Abandoned Nazis hardware near Belgrade
Partisans stage an ambush
Tito watches his army entering the city
Tanks in the city
Yugoslavian partisans
Civilians return to Belgrade
Giving honor to the mass grave of Soviet soldiers
Soviet gunners defend the House of the National Assembly from air raids
Tanks in the city
Soviet officers talk to the locals
A Soviet cavalryman in Belgrade
Soviets and Yugoslavians celebrate the liberation of the Nazis
