Liberated Belgrade through the eyes of Soviet photographers

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF
On October 20, 1944, Soviet troops with the help of Tito’s Yugoslav partisans and the Bulgarian People’s Army committed a series of fast and effective strikes clearing Yugoslavia of the Nazis. Here’s what the Soviet photo chroniclers saw in the liberated city.

Fighting on the streets of Belgrade

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Tito’s army enter the city

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Soviet air commander Vladimir Sudets

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Captain Dmitry Kudashov salutes Belgrade citizens

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Abandoned Nazis hardware near Belgrade

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Partisans stage an ambush

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Tito watches his army entering the city

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Tanks in the city

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Yugoslavian partisans 

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Civilians return to Belgrade

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Giving honor to the mass grave of Soviet soldiers

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Soviet gunners defend the House of the National Assembly from air raids

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Tanks in the city

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Soviet officers talk to the locals

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

A Soviet cavalryman in Belgrade

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Soviets and Yugoslavians celebrate the liberation of the Nazis

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

