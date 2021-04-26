Liberated Vienna through the eyes of Soviet photographers

Soviet soldiers correspondents in front of Hofburg palace

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF
The Red Army started its assault on Vienna from the east and south. Soviet soldiers managed to liberate the city on April 13, 1956, after a week of fierce street fighting, when every building became a fortified position. And Soviet photo chroniclers captured everything on camera.

The Red Army on its route from Bratislava to Vienna

Aron Zamsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Soldiers gathering near Vienna

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The B-13 ‘Katyusha’ rocket launcher being fired near Vienna

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Soviet tanks rolling through Vienna suburbs

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Soviet soldiers marching towards Vienna

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Soviet tanks entering Vienna

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Soviet soldiers engaging in street fights in the city

Aron Zamsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Red Army soldiers strolling through liberated Vienna

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Repairing destroyed bridges over Wien River

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Vienna streets in ruins

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A Soviet armored vehicle parked in the destroyed streets of Vienna

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Soviet soldiers strolling along Vienna’s streets

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A Soviet traffic controller working in Vienna

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A Soviet soldier posing on top of the Vienna city hall

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Refugees returning to their homes

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Soviet soldiers talking to locals

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A shopping frenzy on a street in Vienna

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Life goes on in liberated Vienna

Aron Zamsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A Soviet soldier admiring the city’s beauty

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Soviet soldiers walking the streets of Vienna

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Soviet soldiers gathering next to the Parliament building

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

