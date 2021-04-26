Liberated Vienna through the eyes of Soviet photographers

Soviet soldiers correspondents in front of Hofburg palaceYevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF
The Red Army started its assault on Vienna from the east and south. Soviet soldiers managed to liberate the city on April 13, 1956, after a week of fierce street fighting, when every building became a fortified position. And Soviet photo chroniclers captured everything on camera.
The Red Army on its route from Bratislava to Vienna
Soldiers gathering near Vienna
The B-13 ‘Katyusha’ rocket launcher being fired near Vienna
Soviet tanks rolling through Vienna suburbs
Soviet soldiers marching towards Vienna
Soviet tanks entering Vienna
Soviet soldiers engaging in street fights in the city
Red Army soldiers strolling through liberated Vienna
Repairing destroyed bridges over Wien River
Vienna streets in ruins
A Soviet armored vehicle parked in the destroyed streets of Vienna
Soviet soldiers strolling along Vienna’s streets
A Soviet traffic controller working in Vienna
A Soviet soldier posing on top of the Vienna city hall
Refugees returning to their homes
Soviet soldiers talking to locals
A shopping frenzy on a street in Vienna
Life goes on in liberated Vienna
A Soviet soldier admiring the city’s beauty
Soviet soldiers walking the streets of Vienna
Soviet soldiers gathering next to the Parliament building
