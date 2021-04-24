Liberated Budapest through the eyes of Soviet photographers

History
Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF
13 Nazis tank divisions were trapped in the Hungarian capital but refused to surrender. The Red Army managed to beat them after 6 weeks of fighting, and on February 13, 1945, Soviet soldiers entered the city. Soviet photographers captured every moment on camera.

Street fighting

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Soviet machine gunners in Budapest

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Ruined streets

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Street fighting

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

A blazing building

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Soviet troops enter the liberated city

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Soviet sappers work on streets

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

A Jewish couple liberated from the Budapest ghetto

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Sappers at the Elizabeth Bridge in Budapest

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Nurses take care of the wounded

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Budapest Opera 

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Soviet soldiers march in Budapest

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

The ruins of the Széchenyi Chain Bridge and embankment next to it

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Hungarians wait for Soviet sappers to check a pontoon bridge

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF

The Hungarian parliament building

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Soviet flag on top of the Hungarian parliament

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Soviet soldiers with an accordion celebrate the city’s liberation

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Locals at the monument to Hungarian 19th century ruler Lajos Kossuth 

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Anti-tank barriers on the Danube 

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

Locals talk to a Soviet soldier

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

wwii Soviet Union photography the unknown war
