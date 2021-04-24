Liberated Budapest through the eyes of Soviet photographers

13 Nazis tank divisions were trapped in the Hungarian capital but refused to surrender. The Red Army managed to beat them after 6 weeks of fighting, and on February 13, 1945, Soviet soldiers entered the city. Soviet photographers captured every moment on camera.
Street fighting
Soviet machine gunners in Budapest
Ruined streets
Street fighting
A blazing building
Soviet troops enter the liberated city
Soviet sappers work on streets
A Jewish couple liberated from the Budapest ghetto
Sappers at the Elizabeth Bridge in Budapest
Nurses take care of the wounded
Budapest Opera
Soviet soldiers march in Budapest
The ruins of the Széchenyi Chain Bridge and embankment next to it
Hungarians wait for Soviet sappers to check a pontoon bridge
The Hungarian parliament building
Soviet flag on top of the Hungarian parliament
Soviet soldiers with an accordion celebrate the city’s liberation
Locals at the monument to Hungarian 19th century ruler Lajos Kossuth
Anti-tank barriers on the Danube
Locals talk to a Soviet soldier
