What Russia was like in 1942 (PHOTOS)

History
Russia Beyond

Sergei Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
The country was in the midst of World War II, with several crucial massive battles and Leningrad under siege. The population in the rear helped the front line’s needs, but still life went on.

Military skiers during the liberalization of Moscow Region during the Battle of Moscow.

Arkady Shaikhet/Private collection

A church destroyed by the Nazis in the city of Mozhaisk near Moscow.

Arkady Shaikhet/Private collection

Artillery during the Battle of Moscow.

Pavel Troshkin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A nurse bandaging a wounded soldier.

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Submarine soldiers of the Baltic Fleet singing and playing guitar.

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Sailors of the Northern Fleet during a resting minute.

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Before a soccer match between Soviet sailors and the American and British allies.

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Fighter pilots squadron. The aviation bravery and drama was romanticized and immortalized in the great Soviet movie ‘Only ‘Old Men’ Are Going Into Battle’.

Robert Diament/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Having a smoke break after a long ski journey.

Sergei Korshunov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A Soviet reindeer herder with British aviation mechanics at one of the airfields in the Arctic.

Yevgeny Khaldei/RIA Novosti collection

Ruins from one of the most horrible battles - the Battle of Stalingrad.

Arkady Shaikhet/Private collection

Remains of a fountain - an iconic photo taken in the destroyed Stalingrad.

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Soviet soldiers receiving gifts from American workers.

Arkady Shaikhet/Private collection

Even kids were volunteering to work in factories and preparing goods, uniforms and weapons for the front. Pictured below is a girl stacking shells in a factory.

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

While most men were on the front line, women and kids took care of the household, earning money and surviving, with many school students becoming adults immediately. Pictured below are school boys shepherding cows.

Sergei Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Pioneers and teachers preparing wood for warming up the school and the nearby houses.

Sergei Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Students learning how to decontaminate chemical and radioactive substances in class.

Sergei Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Girls preparing collected raspberries for cooking jam, in order to preserve them during winter.

Sergei Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Girls sewing for soldiers and front needs.

Sergei Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A young tractor driver.

Sergei Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The Soviet people believed arts helped with recovery, so many musicians traveled around military hospitals and even the front line to perform for soldiers.

Yelizaveta Mikulina/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Artists performing for the Northern Fleet sailors.

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Soviet women also took an active part in fighting the Nazis. Among them were extremely brave pilots, artillerists and, of course, nurses. Pictured is awarded female sniper Lyudmila Pavlichenko on position.

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A partisan nurse milking a cow.

Yakov Davidson/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

One of the darkest pages of World War II was the siege of Leningrad that lasted for almost 900 days. Blocked from the “big land” and any supplies, the citizens had to survive without food or warmth. Pictured below are ladies planting vegetables just in the very city center - near the St. Isaac’s Cathedral (that the Nazis didn’t bomb, as it served as an orientation point)

Valentin Kapustin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

People did their best to keep living in the besieged Leningrad. Theaters and state institutions kept working as usual. 

Boris Kudoyarov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The Hermitage evacuated a big part of their priceless collection, but the museum staff left paintings’ frames hanging on the walls - in the hope that the masterpieces would be returned and that they could more easily find their original places. 

Getty Images

Composer Dmitri Shostakovich performing in Moscow. 

Museum of Music

Despite the evil of war, we still have some photographs from that time showing people living their lives. Pictured below are kolkhoz (collective farming) peasants having a rest.

Sergei Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A huge meeting of pioneers.

Sergei Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Pioneers in the House of Unions. 

Sergei Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Pioneers playing soccer.

Sergei Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Moscow girls on their way to school.

Sergei Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

  • Subscribe to our Telegram channel
  • Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter
  • Enable push notifications on our website
  • Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

ussr Soviet Union photography world war ii
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies