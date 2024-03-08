When did Russia start celebrating International Women's Day?

The first demonstration of women in Russia took place in 1913. While the working women's demonstration in the streets of Petrograd (now St. Petersburg) on February 23 (March 8, Gregorian calendar), 1917, practically started the revolution in Russia.
Women's demonstration in the streets of Petrograd on February 23 (March 8), 1917Public domain
At that time, women were demanding better working conditions, as well as the right to vote. And the emperor was forced to grant it.
And, from 1919, Soviets began to pay tribute to women on this day by establishing the International Female Workers' Day, which went on to become International Women's Day in the 1920s.
Mimosa for sale on the eve of International Women's Day on March 8A. Aganov/Sputnik
In 1966, March 8 became a non-working day in the USSR and it remains a public holiday today.
Man preparing for the Women's DayArtur Novosiltsev/Moscow Agency
