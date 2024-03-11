This Moscow Metro station has changed its name four times!

The station was opened in 1935 and is named after the nearby ‘Okhotny Ryad’ street, whose name literally means ‘Hunters' Row’, where game was once traded. But, in 1955, this station was renamed ‘im. Kaganovicha’ (‘Kaganovich’ Station).
It was prominent Soviet politician Lazar Kaganovich who led Stalin's reconstruction of Moscow and the construction of the first subway lines. In 1935-1955, the capital's subway carried his name and when the subway was renamed after Lenin, Kaganovich was left with only one station.
But, already in 1957, the politician was removed from all posts - and any mention of him was removed. For several years, the station in the center of Moscow returned to its former name; but, in 1961, it turned into ‘Prospekt Marksa’ (‘Marx Prospect’).
The name of the German economist stuck with the station for almost thirty years. Only in 1990 did ‘Okhotny Ryad’ regain its original, historical name.
