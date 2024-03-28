Don't miss out!
What Russia was like in 1984 (PHOTOS)

History
Russia Beyond

Albert Pushkarev/TASS
Another change of power, the invention of ‘Tetris’ and a new round of the Cold War. What else was this year memorable for?

In February, Yuri Andropov, who ruled the country from the death of Leonid Brezhnev in 1982, passed away. Andropov's funeral, like those of other Soviet leaders, was large-scale and pompous. 

Vladimir Akimov/Sputnik

Meanwhile, many foreign delegations came to Moscow. Among them were Cuban leaders Fidel and Raul Castro.

Yury Abramochkin/Sputnik

A delegation from the United States led by Vice President George Bush Sr. also arrived.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

Konstantin Chernenko was then elected as the new General Secretary of the Communist Party, effectively the USSR’s new leader.

Vladimir Akimov/Sputnik

The Cold War between the USSR and the U.S. experienced another sharp phase. On August 11, 1984, President Ronald Reagan joked during a radio address that he had signed legislation that "will outlaw Russia forever". "We begin bombing in five minutes," was his last phrase that shocked the whole world. The Soviets reacted with strong condemnation of such words from a state with nuclear weapons and reminded of their responsibility for the fate of humanity. 

U.S. National Archives and Records Administration

In the meantime, many Soviet rituals were still followed with great piety. E.g. the Victory Parade on May 9 on the Red Square.

Vladimir Vyatkin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Victory Day celebrations at the Panfilov Heroes monument in Dubosekovo, Moscow Region. 

Valery Shchekoldin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Demonstrations with posters and portraits of Lenin, Marx and Engels.

Vladimir Sokolayev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

In November, another anniversary of the October Revolution was celebrated with pomp.

S. Tarasenko/russiainphoto.ru

A big parade on the anniversary of the revolution was also held in various cities – and, of course, on the Red Square.

Boris Prikhodko/Sputnik

Children having fun on Labor Day (May 1).

Vladimir Sokolayev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

On June 6, 1984, programmer Alexei Pazhitnov introduced his game ‘Tetris’, to the world which became iconic. One of its first versions is pictured below.

Public domain

Having started exactly 10 years earlier, the construction of the Baikal-Amur Railway was completed.

Alexander Abaza/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The first signs of imminent freedom and glasnost also began to appear. And changes were reflected in the art of photography. The photo below depicts an ordinary day in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg).

Andrei Bezukladnikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A morning waiting line for Moscow’s Sanduny banya (bath house).

Vladimir Sokolayev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Visitors to the Tretyakov Gallery looking at the relic ‘Our Lady of the Don’ icon. In the 1980s, restorations began in many closed churches and monasteries, while services began to be conducted again.

Vladimir Vorobiev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Workers taking a break during the restoration of the Danilov Monastery in Moscow.

Valery Usmanov/russiainphoto.ru

Revelers enjoying ‘Maslenitsa’ festivities.

Vladimir Vorobiev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Muscovites hanging out next to St. Basil’s Cathedral and the Red Square.

Valery Shchekoldin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Faces of the epoch: Artist Erik Bulatov posing for a photo by a fountain in the VDNKh exhibition center in Moscow.

George Kiesewalter/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Writer Vladimir Sorokin is captured posing in front of the Moscow Kremlin.

George Kiesewalter/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Singer Viktor Tsoi performing with his rock band ‘Kino’.

Sergei Borisov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Viktor Tsoi having fun with friends.

Joanna Stingray/Getty Images

The future president of Russia Boris Yeltsin (pictured on the left) was the first secretary of the Sverdlovsk Regional Party Committee back then. In the photo below, he presents the ‘Order of the Red Banner of Labor’ to the Pervouralsk New Pipe Plant.

Anatoly Semyokhin/Yeltsin Center/russiainphoto.ru

Future star, young pianist Evgeny Kissin receiving flowers after his performance in the Moscow Conservatory’s Big Hall.

Alexander Stashanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A ballerina reading Izvestia newspaper before a performance at the Voronezh Opera and Ballet Theater.

Alexander Stashanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Young students of the Choreographic Academy in the city of Perm pose for a snap.

Yury Inyakin/Izvestia newspaper/russiainphoto.ru

Soldiers on their day off hanging out on the streets of Kazan.

Rustam Mukhametzyanov/russiainphoto.ru

A couple of soldiers being inspected by their superiors during a physical examination in the army.

Pavel Sukharev/russiainphoto.ru

Jumping over a pommel horse. Military training for students of the Moscow Institute of Electronic Engineering.

Pavel Sukharev/russiainphoto.ru

Milkmaids pictured under a banner of Lenin and Marx.

Yury Osterov/russiainphoto.ru

Revelers enjoying a roller coaster in Moscow’s Gorky Park.

Igor Stomakhin/russiainphoto.ru

A long waiting line to enter the Catherine Palace of Tsarskoye Selo, near St. Petersburg.

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A new generation of rock-n-roll stars also appeared.

Sergei Borisov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

In 1984, the Soviet Soyuz T-12 spacecraft went to space. The crew included female cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya, who became the first woman to enter open space. Pictured below are her and the other crew members: Vladimir Dzhanibekov, Svetlana Savitskaya and Igor Volk (from left to right).

Albert Pushkarev/TASS

