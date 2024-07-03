When did labor vacations appear in Russia?

Soviet Russia was one of the first countries in the world to introduce at the legislative level a standardized working day and paid leave.

Employees of Glukhoozersky Cement Plant. Volsk Local History Museum

Until 1917, people worked in factories and enterprises without vacations. It was possible to take time off in agreement with management, but it was not paid. Only Sunday was an official day off. Peasants had no vacations at all: they could leave their village only to work in the city or, for example, as pilgrims to a monastery.

After the Bolshevik Revolution, a resolution of the Council of People's Commissars of June 14, 1918, ‘On leave’, which introduced the concept of paid leave for all working citizens. At first, it was 2 weeks and then this norm changed.

Vacations in the Soviet Union were canceled during the Great Patriotic War. Monetary compensation was transferred to a special deposit for the worker, which could be accessed after the war ended.

Tourists in Crimea, 1963. Evgeny Tikhanov/Sputnik Evgeny Tikhanov/Sputnik

After 1967, vacation lasted about a month. The basic period was 15 working days, plus additional days depending on the place of work, length of service, and hazardous nature of the job.

