What did street vendors look like in the Russian Empire? (PICS)

Street vendors were a very popular phenomenon in Tsarist Russia. They roamed the streets of the cities, laden with trays and boxes, offering their goods - bagels, gingerbread, fresh milk, pies, flowers, clothes and much more.
They became the characters of artist Karl Beggrow, who worked in St. Petersburg in the 19th century.
A collection of 24 of his engravings, dated 1834, appeared at the Litfond auction.
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox