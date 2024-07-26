Don't miss out!
Join Russia Beyond on Telegram for more exclusive content
JOIN

What did street vendors look like in the Russian Empire? (PICS)

History
Russia Beyond

Litfond auction
Cards with sketches of milk, gingerbread and flower salesmen reveal what street trading was like in St. Petersburg in the early 19th century.

Litfond auction

Street vendors were a very popular phenomenon in Tsarist Russia. They roamed the streets of the cities, laden with trays and boxes, offering their goods - bagels, gingerbread, fresh milk, pies, flowers, clothes and much more. 

Litfond auction

They became the characters of artist Karl Beggrow, who worked in St. Petersburg in the 19th century.

Litfond auction

A collection of 24 of his engravings, dated 1834, appeared at the Litfond auction. 

Litfond auction

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

  • Subscribe to our Telegram channel
  • Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter
  • Enable push notifications on our website
  • Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Art Russian history
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies