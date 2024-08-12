Don't miss out!
How the USSR fought against smoking (POSTERS)

History
Boris Egorov

Archive photo
As in the rest of the world, cigarette advertising in the Soviet Union was gradually replaced by an active propaganda campaign to combat this harmful habit.

1. "Smoking is poison, take care of the guys. I don't smoke consciously"

Archive photo

2. "Smoking is the main cause of leg diseases."

Archive photo

3. "You can't smoke here. But I smoke."

Archive photo

4. "Tobacco is poison. Quit smoking!"

Archive photo

5. "Vasya, let's go... smoke!"

Archive photo

6. "Used to smoke. Quit!"

Archive photo

7. "Don't allow it!"

Archive photo

8. "Dangerous Path!"

Archive photo

9. "Where's the truant? The smoker is alive! He sits in the thick of smokein the smoking room." 

Archive photo

10. "A small cigarette butt - this one here - can burn down a huge factory."

Archive photo

11. "Don't smoke! Take care of your heart!"

Archive photo

12. "Don't Smoke!"

Archive photo

