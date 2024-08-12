1. "Smoking is poison, take care of the guys. I don't smoke consciously"
2. "Smoking is the main cause of leg diseases."
3. "You can't smoke here. But I smoke."
4. "Tobacco is poison. Quit smoking!"
5. "Vasya, let's go... smoke!"
6. "Used to smoke. Quit!"
7. "Don't allow it!"
8. "Dangerous Path!"
9. "Where's the truant? The smoker is alive! He sits in the thick of smokein the smoking room."
10. "A small cigarette butt - this one here - can burn down a huge factory."
11. "Don't smoke! Take care of your heart!"
12. "Don't Smoke!"
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox