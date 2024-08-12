How the USSR fought against smoking (POSTERS)

As in the rest of the world, cigarette advertising in the Soviet Union was gradually replaced by an active propaganda campaign to combat this harmful habit.

1. "Smoking is poison, take care of the guys. I don't smoke consciously"

2. "Smoking is the main cause of leg diseases."

3. "You can't smoke here. But I smoke."

4. "Tobacco is poison. Quit smoking!"

5. "Vasya, let's go... smoke!"

6. "Used to smoke. Quit!"

7. "Don't allow it!"

8. "Dangerous Path!"

9. "Where's the truant? The smoker is alive! He sits in the thick of smokein the smoking room."

10. "A small cigarette butt - this one here - can burn down a huge factory."

11. "Don't smoke! Take care of your heart!"

12. "Don't Smoke!"

