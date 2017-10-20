Putin offers a foreign student to pinch him to prove he is real

'Pinch me,' Russian president said to a young man who didn't believe it was Putin.

Путин в Фестивальной деревне в Сочи.

Студент из Нигерии: Не могу поверить, что передо мной президент России.

Путин: Ну ущипните меня pic.twitter.com/1hQJBclFVg — Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) 20 October 2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to a participant of the World Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi to pinch him so he could verify that it is indeed the head of state.

"Just a feeling. I just can't...The Russian president. I don't believe," said the young man from Nigeria late on Oct. 19.

"Pinch me", replied Putin and pinched the student himself.

